Ludhiana cagers make it to national squad for Lanka event

Two players from the Ludhiana Basketball Academy have been selected for the Under-18 national squad for the upcoming South Asian Basketball Association Qualifying Championship in Sri Lanka. Fatehjeet Singh and Joypreet Singh have earned places in the national squad that will compete in the international tournament scheduled to be held from May 25 to 29.

Fatehjeet Singh and Joypreet Singh from Ludhiana Basketball Academy. (HT PHOTO)

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Punjab Basketball Association president RS Gill, along with Yurinder Singh Hayer, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Parminder Singh Bhandal, Parminder Singh Heer and other members, congratulated the players and described their selection as a proud moment for the city and Punjab sports.

Several Punjab players are also set to participate in the Junior National Basketball Championship for men and women, which will be held in Puducherry from May 22 to 29.

In the men’s category, Shaurya Sachdeva will lead the Punjab team, while Bhumika will captain the women’s side. The Punjab boys’ team includes players Jobandeep Singh, Suhaan, Jivitesh, Danish, Sukhnaib Singh, Manjot Singh, Rakshit, Yodhveer Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Divjot Singh and Romanjot Singh. The team will be guided by coaches Jaipal Singh and Jaspreet Singh, while Narinderpal will accompany the squad as manager.

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{{^usCountry}} The girls’ team comprises Vinay, Vanshika, Bhavreet Kaur, Priya, Saina, Sukhman Kaur, Gurnoor Kaur, Pawanpreet Kaur, Tishmeet Kaur, Deepika and Tanvir Kaur. Coaches Bhavkhandan Singh and Ravinder Gill will supervise the women’s squad, while Charanjit Kaur has been appointed as manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girls’ team comprises Vinay, Vanshika, Bhavreet Kaur, Priya, Saina, Sukhman Kaur, Gurnoor Kaur, Pawanpreet Kaur, Tishmeet Kaur, Deepika and Tanvir Kaur. Coaches Bhavkhandan Singh and Ravinder Gill will supervise the women’s squad, while Charanjit Kaur has been appointed as manager. {{/usCountry}}

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Sports officials said Ludhiana has emerged as one of Punjab’s strongest basketball centres in recent years, consistently producing players for state and national teams. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association, credited the growing sports culture, disciplined training and support from parents for the success of young players from the city.