Ludhiana: 22 mobile phones seized from central jail
22 mobile phones and 65 sachets of tobacco were recovered during special checkings at Ludhiana Central Jail. Five separate cases have been lodged against the inmates.
Staff at the Ludhiana Central Jail recovered 22 mobile phones and 65 sachets of tobacco during special checkings.
The Division number 7 police lodged five separate cases against the inmates.
In the first case, the jail staff recovered one mobile phone from an inmate Ranjit Singh. In the second case, three mobile phones were recovered from Jagdeep Singh, Pardeep Singh and Bhushan Kumar.
In the third case, one SIM and 4 mobile phones were recovered from Jagtar Singh alias Jaggi, Ravinder Sahni, Vijay Kumar and Baldev Singh.
The jail staff also recovered 14 mobile phones and 65 sachets of tobacco lying abandoned in the jail premises in two separate checks.
Sub-inspector Janakraj, who is investigating the case, said that five separate FIRs have been lodged against inmates.