Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 22 mobile phones seized from central jail

Ludhiana: 22 mobile phones seized from central jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 08, 2023 11:36 PM IST

22 mobile phones and 65 sachets of tobacco were recovered during special checkings at Ludhiana Central Jail. Five separate cases have been lodged against the inmates.

Staff at the Ludhiana Central Jail recovered 22 mobile phones and 65 sachets of tobacco during special checkings.

22 mobile phones seized from central jail in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The Division number 7 police lodged five separate cases against the inmates.

In the first case, the jail staff recovered one mobile phone from an inmate Ranjit Singh. In the second case, three mobile phones were recovered from Jagdeep Singh, Pardeep Singh and Bhushan Kumar.

In the third case, one SIM and 4 mobile phones were recovered from Jagtar Singh alias Jaggi, Ravinder Sahni, Vijay Kumar and Baldev Singh.

The jail staff also recovered 14 mobile phones and 65 sachets of tobacco lying abandoned in the jail premises in two separate checks.

Sub-inspector Janakraj, who is investigating the case, said that five separate FIRs have been lodged against inmates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tobacco
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP