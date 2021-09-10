Ludhiana: Chief vigilance officer seeks record of 212 crore spent on road repairs

With the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) failing to submit the record of ₹212.26 crore spent on repair of roads in the city between April 2015 and March 2020 despite reminders, the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the local bodies department has summoned the civic body’s superintending engineers with the details on September 15.

In total, ₹389 crore has been spent on the construction of new roads and repair of old ones during the above mentioned time period.

In the letter issued by the CVO office to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, it has been stated that the civic body has failed to submit the report even after issuance of five reminders since February.

Now, the superintending engineers deputed in all four zones have been directed to remain present in the office of CVO on September 15 along with the record of repair works, including tender document, estimates and measurement books.

In February this year, RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal had filed a complaint with the vigilance department, seeking inquiry into the alleged ‘multi-crore scam’ in road repair works.

Availing the details regarding the amount spent on construction of new roads and repair of old ones in the specified period under RTI, Sabharwal said that about ₹176 crore has been spent on building new roads, but the department has spent ₹212 crore on repairs only.

“It is a major scam and the authorities are also not sharing the record of repair works under the RTI Act. How is it possible that ₹176 crore is spent on construction of new roads and ₹212 crore on the repairs. The poor condition of roads in the city also points towards discrepancies in repair works,” Sabharwal claimed.

However, despite repeated attempts, comments of MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal could not be elicited.