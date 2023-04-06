DC rates by April end, Punjab health minister assures Ludhiana civil hospital contractual staff

The contractual employees of Ludhiana Civil Hospital demanding salary hike as per district collector (DC) rate lifted their protest on Thursday after being assured of implementing their demands by April end this year.

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh and contractual employees during the meeting. (HT Photo)

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh held a meeting with user charges employees and assured them that their demand would be taken up in the next cabinet meeting, and will be implemented by the month end.

Divulging details about the meeting held in Chandigarh, User Charges Mulajham Sangharsh Committee president Raj Kumar Saathi, said , “The meeting was very positive. The minister has assured us of revised salary as per DC rates by the end of April. They have already sought budget for the same from civil surgeon Ludhiana.”

Notably, employees hired under the User Charges policy in 2014, including staff nurses, rank four employees, lab technicians and operation theater assistants have been protesting seeking salary hike as per DC rates, and regularisation since March 27. However, according to the sources no discussions were held on regularisation of these employees in today’s meeting.

According to the Union, currently ₹4,500 per month is being paid to the rank four employees and ₹6,500 per month to the staff members, which after the implementation of DC rates will rise to ₹10,500 and ₹12,500 respectively. Employees will also be eligible for gazetted holidays after the implementation.

What is DC rate?

District collector (DC) rate is the wages of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, which is decided by the district-level committee headed by the deputy commissioners. Protesters alleged that they are being paid on a part-time basis, despite of giving 12-hour long duties.