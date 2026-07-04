Ludhiana: Civil hospital sans forensic expert for a year, human rights panel seeks report

The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Ludhiana civil surgeon over the nearly year-long vacancy of a forensic medicine specialist at the civil hospital, taking cognisance of concerns that the prolonged absence of a regular expert could impact medico-legal services at the facility.

The civil surgeon has been asked to submit report at least a week before the next hearing on August 4. (HT Photo)

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In an order issued on June 10, the commission directed the civil surgeon to submit a factual report at least one week before the next date of hearing on August 4. Copies of the order have also been forwarded to the director general of police and the director general, human rights, of the state.

The commission acted on a complaint filed by Ludhiana-based human rights activist Arvind Sharma, who alleged that despite handling a large number of medico-legal cases and postmortem examinations, the civil hospital has been functioning without a regular forensic medicine specialist for almost a year.

The vacancy has forced the hospital to rely on forensic experts from other institutions whenever specialised medico-legal opinion or postmortem assistance is required. Officials said assistance is sought from Christian Medical College (CMC), Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital and, whenever required, from the forensic medicine specialist posted at Doraha.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma said the issue extended beyond an administrative vacancy and directly affected the criminal justice system. “Forensic medicine is an integral part of criminal investigations and the justice delivery system. A district hospital like civil hospital cannot continue functioning for such a long period without a regular forensic medicine specialist. I hope the commission’s intervention prompts the government to fill the vacancy at the earliest so that medico-legal services are strengthened and people do not suffer because of administrative delays,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma said the issue extended beyond an administrative vacancy and directly affected the criminal justice system. “Forensic medicine is an integral part of criminal investigations and the justice delivery system. A district hospital like civil hospital cannot continue functioning for such a long period without a regular forensic medicine specialist. I hope the commission’s intervention prompts the government to fill the vacancy at the earliest so that medico-legal services are strengthened and people do not suffer because of administrative delays,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

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Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said she had not yet received the commission’s notice. “Once it is received, we will examine the matter and submit a detailed reply to the commission within the stipulated time. We will extend full cooperation and take appropriate action as required,” she said.

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Dr Kaur said the health department had already taken up the matter with the state government. “We have written to the state government, requesting that a forensic medicine specialist be posted at the civil hospital. Till a regular expert is appointed, we ensure that medico-legal work is not affected. Whenever specialised opinion is required, we seek assistance from forensic experts at CMC, DMCH and ESI Hospital. We also consult the forensic specialist posted at Doraha whenever necessary,” she said.