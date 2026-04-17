Ludhiana civil hospital tops Punjab in Kayakalp assessment

The Ludhiana Civil Hospital has jumped from the bottom to first spot in Punjab under this year’s Kayakalp assessment. The Khanna Civil Hospital, which ranked 14th last time, is at the 13th place this year, according to the annual assessment report.

Officials say the focus this time remained on gaps that directly affect patient experience. (HT File)

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The Kayakalp assessment is an annual initiative by the Union ministry of health and family welfare that evaluates public health facilities on cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control standards.

The Ludhiana facility had last year ranked at the bottom among qualifying district hospitals after concerns over sanitation, patient movement crowd handling and infrastructure maintenance. Officials said the focus this time remained on gaps that directly affect patient experience.

Among the major interventions were the revamp of the emergency wing, obstruction-free ambulance access, separate pathways for wheelchairs and stretchers, improved waiting areas, help desks and token-based systems for emergency and medical examination counters.

Officials said the hospital also strengthened the waste disposal process, sewerage repairs, CCTV-backed security, safe drinking water points, clearer signage and dedicated arrangements for Amarnath Yatra medical examinations.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said a large number of backend civic and patient-service reforms were also carried out simultaneously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said a large number of backend civic and patient-service reforms were also carried out simultaneously. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Senior medical officer (SMO), Dr Akhil Sarin, said the jump reflected sustained reform. “Our team has worked consistently on every gap flagged in previous audits related to sanitation, sewerage, waiting areas, emergency response and digital systems. Moving from the last rank to the top position is the result of sustained effort and coordinated teamwork,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior medical officer (SMO), Dr Akhil Sarin, said the jump reflected sustained reform. “Our team has worked consistently on every gap flagged in previous audits related to sanitation, sewerage, waiting areas, emergency response and digital systems. Moving from the last rank to the top position is the result of sustained effort and coordinated teamwork,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said Kayakalp has two rounds of evaluation every year. The achievement also carries a ₹1 lakh incentive award, which officials said would further encourage quality upgrades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Kayakalp has two rounds of evaluation every year. The achievement also carries a ₹1 lakh incentive award, which officials said would further encourage quality upgrades. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SMO Dr Maninder Singh Bhasin, who has been heading the Khanna Civil Hospital for the past four years, said the rise reflects disciplined year-round preparation. “Our team has worked thoroughly, keeping both rounds of the annual Kayakalp assessment in mind. After entering the rankings two years ago, we moved from 14th place in 2025 to 13th this year,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SMO Dr Maninder Singh Bhasin, who has been heading the Khanna Civil Hospital for the past four years, said the rise reflects disciplined year-round preparation. “Our team has worked thoroughly, keeping both rounds of the annual Kayakalp assessment in mind. After entering the rankings two years ago, we moved from 14th place in 2025 to 13th this year,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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