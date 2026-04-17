...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana civil hospital tops Punjab in Kayakalp assessment

The Kayakalp assessment is an annual initiative by the Union ministry of health and family welfare that evaluates public health facilities on cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control standards

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:34 am IST
By Komal, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The Ludhiana Civil Hospital has jumped from the bottom to first spot in Punjab under this year’s Kayakalp assessment. The Khanna Civil Hospital, which ranked 14th last time, is at the 13th place this year, according to the annual assessment report.

Officials say the focus this time remained on gaps that directly affect patient experience. (HT File)

The Kayakalp assessment is an annual initiative by the Union ministry of health and family welfare that evaluates public health facilities on cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control standards.

The Ludhiana facility had last year ranked at the bottom among qualifying district hospitals after concerns over sanitation, patient movement crowd handling and infrastructure maintenance. Officials said the focus this time remained on gaps that directly affect patient experience.

Among the major interventions were the revamp of the emergency wing, obstruction-free ambulance access, separate pathways for wheelchairs and stretchers, improved waiting areas, help desks and token-based systems for emergency and medical examination counters.

Officials said the hospital also strengthened the waste disposal process, sewerage repairs, CCTV-backed security, safe drinking water points, clearer signage and dedicated arrangements for Amarnath Yatra medical examinations.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana civil hospital tops Punjab in Kayakalp assessment
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana civil hospital tops Punjab in Kayakalp assessment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.