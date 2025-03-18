Ludhiana: Class 12 question paper shortage leads to panic in students

Ludhiana Students of class 12 of the School of Eminence (SOE), Jawahar Nagar, Model Town were left in panic after a shortage of nearly 25 question papers led to a 30-minute delay in the economics examination. Students coming out of the examination centre after appearing for exam on Monday in Ludhiana. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

“No one in my class received the paper on time. We panicked at first, but eventually, the papers arrived, and we were given extra time to compensate,” shared one of the examinees.

Addressing the issue, SOE Model Town principal Vishwakirat Kahlon said, “The shortage was from the Punjab school education board (PSEB) itself. We informed the board immediately and managed to arrange the missing papers from another centre to ensure no student was at a disadvantage.”

Despite the delay, students found the economics paper manageable. “It was neither too difficult nor too easy,” said a relieved student after the exam.

Meanwhile, the PSEB Class 10 English exam turned out to be unexpectedly challenging. Pooja Sharma, a teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, noted, “The paper was time consuming and tricky, making it tough to complete within the given duration.”

The Class 12 Accounts exam, conducted by the council for Indian school certificate examinations (CISCE), presented a balanced challenge for the students. According to Pritpal Singh, a commerce faculty member at Sacred Heart Convent School, “The paper tested both knowledge and application, without being overly easy or difficult.”

Additionally, the Class 10 physics exam, conducted by Indian certificate of secondary education (ICSE) was well received. Rajat Anand, a physics teacher at Sacred Heart School, said, “The questions were mostly application and diagram based, as expected. Only one or two MCQs were tricky, but overall, the paper was of moderate difficulty.”