Ludhiana: Class-4 staffers start chain hunger strike outside MC headquarters

Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC), under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, started a relay hunger strike outside the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Tuesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staff.

Union leaders including chairman Vijay Danav, Sheetal Adivanshi, Pinka Chandaliya, Deepu Ghai and Mikle Birla sat on hunger strike on Tuesday. The union members stated that five members will sit on the chain hunger strike every day till their demand is fulfilled by MC and state government.

The employees stated that even though the previous Congress government had issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working on contractual basis, they haven’t been given appointment letters. They also slammed another faction of MC employees’ union for allegedly supporting the government and misleading the protesting employees.

President of the union, Chaudhary Yashpal, stated that the protests will continue till the contractual employees are regularised. “We will intensify the agitation and move to the roads if our demand is not fulfilled in the next few days,” said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that a few demands of the employees’ union have been accepted . “The employees have also been assured that MC is taking up the matter regarding the regularisation of employees with the state government as we need a few clarifications,” said Aggarwal.

The employees have been protesting against the civic body since last month and had also blocked the old GT road for around two hours on Monday.