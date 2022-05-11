Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Classmates assault 17-year-old with axe

CCTVs installed outside the private school in Ludhiana’s Dugri captured the entire incident, in which the accused are seen attacking the victim with the axe
The complaint was lodged based on the statement of the victim’s father. (Getty Images)
Published on May 11, 2022 02:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 17-year-old student of a private school in Dugri was on Tuesday assaulted with an axe by his classmates and their accomplice. CCTVs installed outside the school captured the entire incident, in which the accused are seen attacking the victim and fleeing.

Kunal Sachdeva of Janta Enclave, Dugri, who is a hosiery businessman, stated that his son had told him that his four classmates used to bully him. On Tuesday, the boys got into a scuffle, but the matter was resolved after their teacher intervened. Then, after school hours, they assaulted his son along with some outsiders.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SHO at Dugri police station, said that doctors have declared the student unfit to give his statement, therefore the FIR is being lodged based on the statement of the victim’s father.

