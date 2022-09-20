Ludhiana clocks 6 more swine flu cases, advisory issued

With the city witnessing an increase in swine flu (H1N1) infections, civil surgeon Dr Hintinder Kaur issued an advisory urging residents to take preventive measures including social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene and covering face while going out in public places to stop the spread of the disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as six cases of swine flu were reported in the city on Monday, taking the total infection count to 131 in the district. A total of 10 patients were admitted to city hospitals.

The total tally of suspected cases reported also climbed up to 234. Seven people had died because of the virus in the district.

Speaking of the symptoms, Kaur said H1N1 mimicked regular flu symptoms such as fever, sore throat, chills, diarrhoea, vomiting and in some cases may require hospitalisation before adding that swine flu tests and medicines were available free of cost at all government hospitals.

One person tests positive for Covid

Covid cases, meanwhile, continued their down trend with only one person testing positive for the virus in the district on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently there are 34 active cases, of which 32 patients are under home isolation. While one patient is undergoing treatment at a private facility, another patient is admitted in a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,513 Covid infections. Of these, 1,10,463 people have successfully recovered, while 3,016 patients have succumbed to the virus.

.