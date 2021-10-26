Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Commuters hassled as protesters block Samrala Chowk

The protesters were demanding the arrest of a man who had allegedly made some objectionable remarks against religious figures; they later lifted the blockade for the commuters but said would again block the road if the accused is not arrested within 48 hours
Commuters stuck in a traffic jam at Samarla Chowk as protesters blocked the road for eight hours on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 02:35 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seeking the arrest of a Hindu organisation leader accused of hurting sentiments by allegedly making some objectionable remarks against religious figures, members of various organisations blocked traffic at Samrala Chowk, one of the major intersections of the city for eight hours on Monday.

Commuters had a harrowing time as they were stuck in long traffic jams due to the protest.

The flow of traffic from Chandigarh, Delhi and Jalandhar side and vice-versa was hit. Police had to divert traffic to alternative roads to ease the flow of traffic. A few commuters were also seen arguing with protestors over the blockade.

After the police assured the protestors of action against the accused, they shifted their protest to a park under the flyover on National Highway 44 in the evening. They also announced that if the accused was not arrested within 48 hours, they would block the roads again.

Police had earlier registered an FIR against Anil Arora, who had allegedly made some derogatory remarks. The organisations demanded the arrest of Arora and his aides.

Taranjit Singh Nimana of Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Mission Sewa Society said the cops concerned assured them that action would be taken against the accused.

Nimana added that they have not ended the protest but have only shifted it to a different site so that commuters don’t face inconvenience.

Pritam Singh Khalsa of Naujwan Welfare Society said, “People from all religions and political parties have participated in the protest.”

