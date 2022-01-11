Ludhiana: Confectioner arrested for wife’s murder, suspected infidelity

A 27-year-old confectioner was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, on suspicion of infidelity, in Anand Nagar of Haibowal, on Sunday.

The accused, Vikrant Kumar alias Vicky, had allegedly thrashed the victim, Simran alias Manisha, 27, with a baseball bat and then strangled her with a handkerchief on Saturday.

After the committing the crime, he had tried to pass it off as an accident and called his brother-in-law, claiming that Simran had fallen off the terrace when she was washing clothes.

The victim’s brother, Karan Singh alias Sunny, said when he reached their house, he found Simran lying unconscious on a bed. They took her to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared her dead.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Ashwani Gotyal said the accused had fled from the hospital. A murder case was registered against the accused on January 8 at Haibowal police station.

In his statement to the police, the victim’s brother also said that the accused used to thrash Simran in an inebriated condition. Further, Vikrant had no regular income and Simran was keen on taking up a job, but the former was against it.

The ADCP said the accused confessed to the crime and said he had murdered Simran as she was having an extra-marital affair.

Simran had married Vikrant in 2013. The couple has a seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. At the time of the crime, the children were at their maternal grandparents’ house.