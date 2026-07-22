Ludhiana: Congress councillor gets death threats, 1 booked

The Focal Point police have registered a case against a man for issuing death threats, hurling casteist abuse and sending offensive voice messages to a Congress councillor through WhatsApp. Focal Point police registered an FIR under Sections 351(2) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act. (HT File)

According to the complaint, the councillor received a WhatsApp call from an international number carrying a Kazakhstan country code on June 22.

During the call, the caller allegedly identified himself as Vinay Kumar and threatened to kill the councillor. The complainant further alleged that the caller used abusive language, made caste-based remarks and passed objectionable comments against women members of his family.

The councillor told police that even after the initial call ended, the accused allegedly continued making repeated WhatsApp calls and sent a series of disappearing voice messages. However, before the messages vanished, the complainant claimed to have recorded the audio and video, preserving the caller’s voice, mobile number and other relevant details.

The complainant submitted the recordings, screen captures and other digital evidence stored in a pen drive to the police, alleging that the threats caused him fear and mental distress. He sought strict legal action against the accused.

Following a preliminary examination of the complaint and the evidence provided, the Focal Point police registered an FIR under Sections 351(2) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act.

Inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO at Focal Point Police station, said the identity and address of the accused are being verified and further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation. The digital evidence submitted by the complainant is also being examined as part of the probe.