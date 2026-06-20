Ludhiana: Conmen dupe teen of six gold rings

A 16-year-old worker at a jewellery shop was allegedly conned out of six gold rings by two fraudsters in Sarafa Bazaar after they persuaded him to hand over the ornaments on the pretext of increasing the quantity of gold, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered at Division No 4 police station under Sections 318 (4) and 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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An FIR has been registered at Division No 4 police station under Sections 318 (4) and 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the case, that took place on June 11.

According to the complaint, the shop owner had sent the teenager to a nearby polishing unit with six gold rings when he was approached by two unidentified men. The accused allegedly claimed they could convert a small quantity of gold into a larger amount and, on that pretext, persuaded him to hand over the ornaments.

Investigators said one of the suspects then walked away, claiming he would return shortly, while his accomplice remained with the boy. After some time, the second man also left, assuring the teenager that the process would be completed soon.

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{{^usCountry}} The teenager realised he had been deceived only after both men failed to return and immediately informed employees at the jewellery shop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teenager realised he had been deceived only after both men failed to return and immediately informed employees at the jewellery shop. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigating officer ASI Balraj Singh said CCTV footage from the market was being examined to identify the suspects.