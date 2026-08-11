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Ludhiana: Consumer panel orders café to refund 52 service charge, pay 10k compensation

The order was passed by commission president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat on a complaint filed by Rishabh Gupta of Haibowal Kalan

Published on: Aug 11, 2026, 08:05:00 IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed Café Elizabeth III to refund 52.50 service charge levied on a customer’s bill and pay 10,000 as composite compensation and costs, holding that the levy amounted to an unfair trade practice.

The commission has also directed the café to remove automatic service charge from billing software. (HT File)
The commission has also directed the café to remove automatic service charge from billing software. (HT File)

The order was passed by commission president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat on a complaint filed by Rishabh Gupta of Haibowal Kalan.

According to the complaint, Gupta visited the café with friends on January 24, 2026, and ordered a pizza and a can of Diet Coke. He alleged that the café subsequently added a 5% service charge of 52.50 to his bill, besides GST, taking the total amount to 1,155.

When Gupta objected to the charge, a café representative allegedly told him that it was the establishment’s usual practice. He paid the amount and subsequently sent a legal notice to the café, but received no relief. He then approached the consumer commission.

The café did not appear before the commission despite notice and was proceeded against ex parte.

The commission further observed that Gupta had been compelled to pay the charge before leaving the restaurant and held that the practice was contrary to the CCPA guidelines applicable at the time.

The café was directed to refund 52.50 to Gupta with 8% annual interest from January 24, 2026, until payment. It was also ordered to pay 10,000 as composite compensation and costs.

The commission further directed the café to modify its software-generated billing system to remove any default addition of service charge or any charge under another name.

The café has been given 30 days from receipt of the order to comply.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Consumer panel orders café to refund ₹52 service charge, pay ₹10k compensation
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