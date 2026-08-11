Ludhiana content creator’s killing: Bathinda court frames murder charges against mastermind Mehron, associate

Four months after hardliner Amritpal Singh Mehron was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly killing Ludhiana-based digital content creator Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, a sessions court in Bathinda on Monday framed murder charges against him.

Amritpal Singh Mehron

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The court of the additional district and sessions judge Balwinder Kumar also framed charges against Mehron’s aide Ranjit Singh after the district police submitted a supplementary chargesheet.

The detailed court order is awaited. The accused’s counsel, Harpinder Singh Sidhu, said the court fixed the next hearing for September 22 for recording of evidence. Two other aides of Mehron — Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh — were arrested in June last year. A district court framed murder charges against the duo in October last year.

The 30-year-old social media content creator was found dead inside her car at the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda, on June 11 last year. According to the police, Kanchan was strangled on June 10 last year for creating what Mehron and his co-accused deemed “immoral content that hurt Sikh sentiments”.

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{{^usCountry}} Police investigation revealed that five men were involved in the crime, but only four — Mehron, Jaspreet, Nimratjit and Ranjit — have been identified so far. While Jaspreet and Nimratjit were arrested the very next day, the alleged mastermind, 30-year-old Mehron, and his associate Ranjit of Tarn Taran, along with another unidentified suspect, remained untraced for months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police investigation revealed that five men were involved in the crime, but only four — Mehron, Jaspreet, Nimratjit and Ranjit — have been identified so far. While Jaspreet and Nimratjit were arrested the very next day, the alleged mastermind, 30-year-old Mehron, and his associate Ranjit of Tarn Taran, along with another unidentified suspect, remained untraced for months. {{/usCountry}}

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Within hours of the crime, Mehron had boarded a flight to the UAE from Amritsar. The district police authorities filed a pro forma for a “blue notice” on June 20 to track and extradite Mehron.

According to the police probe, Mehron had approached Kanchan on the pretext of a business meeting, inviting her to Bathinda to attend a paid promotion event. She left her house in Ludhiana at 3:30 pm on June 9 with Jaspreet and Nimratjit, and a few hours later, she was strangled to death with a waistband in her car. After Kanchan’s decomposed body was recovered from the car on June 11, Mehron, through a social media video, justified the crime, saying she belonged to a non-Sikh family but used a Sikh name for creating “immoral digital content”. He went on to add that his accomplices would target people engaged in objectionable content creation.

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Mehron was finally deported to India from the UAE on April 10 this year and arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by a Bathinda police team. Investigators said that immediately after the murder, Ranjit took Mehron from Bathinda to the international airport in Amritsar. According to officials, Ranjit was not involved in the murder but was part of the criminal conspiracy. He was arrested from Tarn Taran in February this year.