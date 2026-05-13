Ludhiana: Contract transport staff to go on three-day strike

Punjab Roadways contract workers on Tuesday announced a series of protests and strike programmes across the state, escalating their agitation against the Punjab government over pending demands and alleged privatisation of the transport sector.

Statewide protests from May 15, strike call from May 25-27 (HT File)

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Members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union (25/11) made the announcement during a meeting held at the Ludhiana Bus Stand under the leadership of union president Jatinder Singh Soni.

Union leaders accused the government of failing to honour promises made during elections, including regularisation of contractual employees, abolition of the contractor system, halting privatisation and introducing new buses to strengthen the state-run fleet.

They alleged that instead of improving public transport, the government was promoting private kilometre-scheme buses while neglecting the deteriorating condition of Punjab Roadways depots. The union also claimed that employees protesting against private bus operations had been booked in false cases, with some workers allegedly lodged in Sangrur Jail for the past six months.

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{{^usCountry}} Announcing the agitation schedule, the union said gate rallies would be organised on May 15, followed by a one-day symbolic strike and protests outside the residences of MLAs on May 18.The workers further warned of a complete strike on May 25, 26 and 27, during which demonstrations would be staged outside the residences of the Punjab Chief Minister and Transport Minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Announcing the agitation schedule, the union said gate rallies would be organised on May 15, followed by a one-day symbolic strike and protests outside the residences of MLAs on May 18.The workers further warned of a complete strike on May 25, 26 and 27, during which demonstrations would be staged outside the residences of the Punjab Chief Minister and Transport Minister. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking during the meeting, general secretary Praveen Kumar and joint secretary Gurvinder Singh alleged that shortage of spare parts, tyres and malfunctioning ticket machines was severely affecting operations and causing financial losses to the department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking during the meeting, general secretary Praveen Kumar and joint secretary Gurvinder Singh alleged that shortage of spare parts, tyres and malfunctioning ticket machines was severely affecting operations and causing financial losses to the department. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They claimed several buses remained parked at depots because of minor faults due to non-availability of spare parts, while repeated technical glitches in ticket machines were disrupting routes and inconveniencing passengers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They claimed several buses remained parked at depots because of minor faults due to non-availability of spare parts, while repeated technical glitches in ticket machines were disrupting routes and inconveniencing passengers. {{/usCountry}}

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The leaders further alleged that nearly three dozen buses at the Ludhiana depot had become unfit during the present government’s tenure.

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