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Ludhiana: Contract transport staff to go on three-day strike

Members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union (25/11) made the announcement during a meeting held at the Ludhiana Bus Stand under the leadership of union president Jatinder Singh Soni

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Punjab Roadways contract workers on Tuesday announced a series of protests and strike programmes across the state, escalating their agitation against the Punjab government over pending demands and alleged privatisation of the transport sector.

Statewide protests from May 15, strike call from May 25-27 (HT File)

Members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union (25/11) made the announcement during a meeting held at the Ludhiana Bus Stand under the leadership of union president Jatinder Singh Soni.

Union leaders accused the government of failing to honour promises made during elections, including regularisation of contractual employees, abolition of the contractor system, halting privatisation and introducing new buses to strengthen the state-run fleet.

They alleged that instead of improving public transport, the government was promoting private kilometre-scheme buses while neglecting the deteriorating condition of Punjab Roadways depots. The union also claimed that employees protesting against private bus operations had been booked in false cases, with some workers allegedly lodged in Sangrur Jail for the past six months.

The leaders further alleged that nearly three dozen buses at the Ludhiana depot had become unfit during the present government’s tenure.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Contract transport staff to go on three-day strike
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Contract transport staff to go on three-day strike
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