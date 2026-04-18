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Ludhiana: Contractor booked for assaulting vendors, intimidating official

Accused allegedly booked for overcharging vendors, intimidating a Mandi Board official over a contract dispute; accused was arrested but later released on bail

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A city-based parking contractor was arrested and later granted bail for allegedly assaulting workers, overcharging vendors and threatening a Punjab Mandi Board official at a local vegetable market, police said on Friday.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under sections 115(2), 132, 221, 308 and 351(3) of the BNS. (HT File)

According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of Harinder Singh Gill, secretary of the Market Committee under the Punjab Mandi Board, against Syed Raza Hussain, alias Raju, a resident of Bhora Colony near Jalandhar Bypass.

Police said an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of voluntarily causing hurt, assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duties, obstruction of a public servant, extortion and criminal intimidation.

According to the complaint, the accused’s firm had been awarded the contract for operating the parking lot and installing vending points at the market from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. However, following fresh bidding, the contract was awarded to another company. The accused then moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, after which his contract was temporarily extended.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under sections 115(2), 132, 221, 308 and 351(3) of the BNS.

Investigating officer ASI Kuldeep Singh of Basti Jodhewal police station said the accused was arrested and produced before a court, which granted him bail.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Contractor booked for assaulting vendors, intimidating official
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Contractor booked for assaulting vendors, intimidating official
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