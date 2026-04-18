Ludhiana: Contractor booked for assaulting vendors, intimidating official

A city-based parking contractor was arrested and later granted bail for allegedly assaulting workers, overcharging vendors and threatening a Punjab Mandi Board official at a local vegetable market, police said on Friday.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under sections 115(2), 132, 221, 308 and 351(3) of the BNS. (HT File)

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According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of Harinder Singh Gill, secretary of the Market Committee under the Punjab Mandi Board, against Syed Raza Hussain, alias Raju, a resident of Bhora Colony near Jalandhar Bypass.

Police said an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of voluntarily causing hurt, assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duties, obstruction of a public servant, extortion and criminal intimidation.

According to the complaint, the accused’s firm had been awarded the contract for operating the parking lot and installing vending points at the market from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. However, following fresh bidding, the contract was awarded to another company. The accused then moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, after which his contract was temporarily extended.

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{{^usCountry}} Gill alleged that complaints of overcharging surfaced during this period, prompting an inquiry assigned to him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gill alleged that complaints of overcharging surfaced during this period, prompting an inquiry assigned to him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He submitted report on April 10 to senior officials and issued a notice to the accused, after which the contract was suspended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He submitted report on April 10 to senior officials and issued a notice to the accused, after which the contract was suspended. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite this, the accused allegedly reached the market with his associates and forcibly began collecting money from vendors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite this, the accused allegedly reached the market with his associates and forcibly began collecting money from vendors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The situation escalated the next day when vendors approached the Market Committee chairman with complaints, following which the accused and his aides allegedly assaulted them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation escalated the next day when vendors approached the Market Committee chairman with complaints, following which the accused and his aides allegedly assaulted them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gill further alleged that when he intervened and reported the matter to senior officials, the accused threatened him. “The accused later held a press conference accusing me of demanding a bribe. He and his associates also raised slogans outside my office and circulated videos on social media targeting the department and the government,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gill further alleged that when he intervened and reported the matter to senior officials, the accused threatened him. “The accused later held a press conference accusing me of demanding a bribe. He and his associates also raised slogans outside my office and circulated videos on social media targeting the department and the government,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the complaint, police registered a case under sections 115(2), 132, 221, 308 and 351(3) of the BNS.

Investigating officer ASI Kuldeep Singh of Basti Jodhewal police station said the accused was arrested and produced before a court, which granted him bail.

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