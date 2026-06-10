The Haibowal police have arrested a husband and wife for allegedly assaulting a municipal corporation (MC) supervisor while he was overseeing sewerage and water pipeline work in Smart City Colony on Jassian Road.

According to O&M Cell sub-divisional officer, the woman had been misbehaving with municipal corporation staff for several days and had used abusive language. (HT File)

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The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar and his wife Aju, residents of Smart City Colony, have been booked under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of MC supervisor Tarun Khera.

According to Khera, the MC was laying government sewerage and water pipelines in the colony to replace the private infrastructure installed by the coloniser. The work was being carried out near Street No. 9 when the incident occurred.

Khera alleged that Aju began abusing workers engaged in the project and later struck him with slippers during an argument. He further claimed that Rajesh Kumar joined the altercation and attacked him from behind, causing injuries. He further alleged that the duo threw bricks at him.

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{{^usCountry}} The supervisor underwent a medical examination at the civil hospital before lodging a police complaint. Khera further alleged that the woman had been obstructing the ongoing civic work for several days. According to the complaint, she had earlier prevented residents from collecting water supplied through tankers arranged by the department and had twice snatched the keys of official vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The supervisor underwent a medical examination at the civil hospital before lodging a police complaint. Khera further alleged that the woman had been obstructing the ongoing civic work for several days. According to the complaint, she had earlier prevented residents from collecting water supplied through tankers arranged by the department and had twice snatched the keys of official vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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O&M Cell sub-divisional officer Anshul Garcha also alleged that the woman had been misbehaving with municipal corporation staff for several days and had used abusive language against him during a recent visit to the area.

Investigating officer ASI Kewal Krishan said police have registered a case and arrested both the accused. Further investigation is underway.