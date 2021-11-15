Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana couple ends life after verbal spat

The woman’s sister discovered the couple’s bodies when she came to check on them when they did not answer their phones and did not turn up at the factory where the three of them worked
Neighbours say the labourer was a habitual drinker, which led to frequent quarrels between the couple, and culminated in them ending their lives after a verbal spat. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five months after getting married, a labourer and his wife ended their lives by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at their rented accommodation in Bhagwant Vihar in Meharban on Saturday, following a verbal spat.

The woman’s sister discovered the bodies on Sunday when she came to check on them when they did not answer their phones nor turned up at the factory where the three of them worked. The woman was 28 years old and her husband was 30, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary. Both of them had separated from their first partners and had married for a second time.

“Neighbours say the labourer was a habitual drinker, which led to frequent quarrels between the couple. It is suspected that the woman hung herself after a spat, and seeing her lifeless body, the labourer lay her on the floor and hung himself,” said the ACP, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

