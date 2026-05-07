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Ludhiana: Couple facing financial, health issues ends life

Family members said the woman suffered from severe diabetes and vision problems for years and the man had been under mental stress due to her deteriorating health condition

Published on: May 07, 2026 06:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Amid ill health and weak financial condition, a middle-aged couple allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at their residence in Pamal village late Tuesday night, leaving behind a heart-wrenching note, apologising to their progenies. According to the police, the couple was under mental depression and availing treatment for the same.

Woman suffered from diabetes, vision problems and the man was under mental stress. (HT PHOTO)

The son of the couple, both aged 55, discovered them lying unconscious on their bed when he returned home in the early hours of Wednesday. He had tried calling and messaging them multiple times around 3.30 am while on his way home, but received no response. On reaching the house, he found the door open and both his parents lying motionless inside. He raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the police.

A police team reached the scene and recovered a suicide note in which the couple stated that they were “unhappy with their lives” and were taking the extreme step on their own. The note clearly mentioned that no one should be held responsible. In the note, they also mentioned financial difficulties and appealed to their children for forgiveness.

Dial 104 (24x7) for medical consultation

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Couple facing financial, health issues ends life
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Couple facing financial, health issues ends life
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