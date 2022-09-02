Ludhiana couple loses gold jewellery, phone to snatchers

Three motorcycle borne miscreants snatched gold jewellery and a mobile phone from a couple in Jandiali village.

As per the complainant, Vikas Pathak, 42, of Jandiali, who works as a supervisor in a factory here, said the trio intercepted his bike when he was returning home from Nawa Pind with his wife Komal Pathak and daughter Aradhya Pathak.

He said that the three men threatened them and snatched Komal’s earrings and necklace and his phone. The family raised an alarm, following which locals gathered at the spot and informed the police.

Cops are yet to identify the accused and ASI Lakhvir Singh, investigating officer in the case, said there was no CCTV camera installed near the spot.

A case has been registered at the Focal Point police station under Sections 379 B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).