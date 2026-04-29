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Ludhiana: Court grants bail to Congress leader Indi, counsel moves plea for blanket protection

The Congress leader was held under preventive action hours after securing interim bail in extortion case

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A local court on Tuesday granted bail to Congress leader Inderjit Singh Indi after he was detained by Division Number 8 police under preventive action.

On Monday, police added Section 308(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to aggravated extortion, to the FIR. (HT File)

Indi’s counsel informed the court that a plea seeking blanket protection was being moved, citing apprehensions that he could be implicated in additional cases before his scheduled regular bail hearing on April 30.

The case dates back to April 15, when police registered an FIR against Indi for allegedly assaulting a labourer engaged in road construction near Saggu Chowk. He had earlier secured interim bail in that matter.

On Monday, police added Section 308(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to aggravated extortion, to the FIR on the basis of a statement by labourer Ramadinkar Mukhia, a native of Darbhanga, Bihar.

In his statement, Mukhia alleged that Indi had asked him to convey a message to the contractor, demanding a share in the project’s profits.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Court grants bail to Congress leader Indi, counsel moves plea for blanket protection
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Court grants bail to Congress leader Indi, counsel moves plea for blanket protection
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