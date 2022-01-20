Ludhiana Covid update: 6 deaths, 1,325 new cases

With 1,325 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana’s cumulative count of infections since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, crossed the 1-lakh mark on Wednesday. Six persons also succumbed to the disease on the day.

It is for the fifth time in the last six days that the daily count has remained above the 1,000-mark. There are currently 8,185 active cases, of which 8,010 are under home isolation and 175 admitted at different hospitals.

The latest fatalities include a 64-year-old man from Issa Nagari area (near Kidwai nagar), a 60- year-old man from Sudhar village, a 65-year-old woman from Rajguru Nagar, a 26-year-old woman from SBS Nagar, a 65-year-old woman from Gill Road and a 76-year-old man from Harkrishan Nagar. The cumulative tally of cases is 1,00, 326 of which 2,153 have succumbed.

MC chief tests positive

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Sabharwal said that he is having mild symptoms and is in home isolation. Sabharwal has been conducting meetings with MC officials at his camp office for the last few days, but no report of any other staff member testing positive has been received yet.

46% city residents yet to get 2nd dose of vaccine

Around 46% residents in Ludhiana are yet to receive the second dose of the Covid vaccine, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said during a review meeting with NGOs, administrative and health department officials on Wednesday.

DC Sharma said 28.03 lakh (106.51%) of the targeted population have received the first dose, while only 15.97 lakh (60.70%) have come forward for their second dose. He urged all such eligible persons to come forward and get vaccinated in the interest of society. Sharma said all healthcare, frontline workers and those above the age of 60 and having other ailments are also eligible for a booster shot, if they have completed nine months from the date of administering the second dose.

He urged all government staff on election duty to get vaccinated at the earliest. A special vaccination camp for all election staff including teachers, government staff, bank employees, insurance sector etc will be organised at all training centres on January 23. Both Covishield and Covaxin would be available at these camps.