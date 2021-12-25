Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Covid vaccination camp by FOB and district health department
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Covid vaccination camp by FOB and district health department

About hundreds of beneficiaries who got themselves vaccinated at Covid vaccination camp at Green Enclave Field organised by Outreach Bureau (FOB) in coordination with the district health department
Special caps with ‘I am vaccinated ‘ tag, hand sanitizers, masks and refreshment were distributed at the Covid vaccination camp by FOB in Ludhiana (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 03:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Field Outreach Bureau (FOB) of the union ministry of information and broadcasting in coordination with the district health department organised a Covid vaccination camp at Green Enclave, in Takshshila Vidya Mandir School premises, Jassian, on Friday.

Special caps with ‘I am vaccinated ‘ tag, hand sanitizers, masks and refreshment were distributed amongst hundreds of beneficiaries who got themselves vaccinated.

District immunization officer Dr Manisha was honoured by the field publicity officer of the bureau along with Dr Kartik Bansal and her other team members on the occasion.

Earlier, a Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 was organised by the bureau at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in the morning to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The first three winners Sagar, Shubham Rawat and Kishan Sonkar were awarded by district sports officer Ravinder Singh, field publicity officer Rajesh Bali, coach Sanjeev Sharma.

