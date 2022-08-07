Ludhiana | CWG bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh gets warm welcome

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh received a rousing reception as he arrived in his hometown of Khanna on Sunday.

Gurdeep of Majri village, who bagged the third spot for weightlifting in the 109+kg category, was accorded a floral welcome near the Celebration Bazaar, Khanna, by hundreds of his supporters, relatives and neighbours. People garlanded him and took selfies with the star athlete, who works with the Indian Railways in Maharashtra.

He was also honoured by the local administration, including additional deputy commissioner, Khanna, Amarjit Singh Bains and local MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh.

“It is a moment of pride for the state and the country. Gurdeep has brought laurels to Khanna constituency with his historic achievement, which will further inspire many budding sportspersons. Punjab government will soon honour and give due reward to the weightlifter,” the MLA said.

He added that the state government would construct a sports university in Jalandhar within five years with an aim to encourage sportsmen across the country.

“I am overwhelmed with the kind of response and love I have received from people here. It feels great to achieve something big for the country. I could achieve this because of my parents who always supported and motivated me,” Gurdeep said.

He also credited his coaches Shubh Karman Singh Rana and Mohan Singh. “All my hard work paid off well at CWG. I am grateful to my coaches and to all those people who supported me,” he added.