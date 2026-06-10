Ludhiana: Cyber fraud accused walks free as probe fails to establish his role

In a significant development in one of Ludhiana’s biggest cyber fraud cases, a local court has ordered the release of an accused from judicial custody after finding that the investigation had failed to produce any material linking him to the alleged racket.

The laptops, phones and cars seized from the accused gang. (HT Photo)

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Additional chief judicial m,agistrate Dazy Bangarh directed the release of Kashish Jain, who was arrested on May 15 in connection with an FIR registered at the cyber crime police station. The case pertains to an alleged international cyber fraud racket in which 138 persons were arrested in mid-May this year.

Police had alleged that the accused were linked to a cyber fraud network targeting victims in abroad. Most of the accused have since secured bail.

The court relied on the investigation record as well as the statement of the investigating officer, who informed the court that no sufficient evidence or reasonable grounds of suspicion had emerged against Jain to justify his continued detention.

According to the prosecution, the alleged racket operated through an illegal call centre that used fake identities, VoIP software and internet-based communication systems to target victims in the United States, Canada and India. The suspects allegedly procured personal data, sent forged documents, intimidated victims and received money through online transfers and virtual currencies before routing the proceeds through hawala channels.

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{{^usCountry}} Jain was arrested during the investigation. The police recovered ₹ 1.32 crore in cash, 98 laptops, 229 mobile phones and 19 vehicles among other articles from the gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jain was arrested during the investigation. The police recovered ₹ 1.32 crore in cash, 98 laptops, 229 mobile phones and 19 vehicles among other articles from the gang. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the court order records that forensic examination of the electronic devices did not reveal any material connected with cheating, fraud or the alleged operation.

The investigation further found that Jain worked online for two foreign companies associated with the sale of coffee machines and software development and had received his salary through digital channels. Scrutiny of his bank accounts reportedly revealed only salary credits, with no transactions linked to the alleged cyber fraud.

Inspector Satbir Singh, station house officer of the cyber crime police station, appeared before the court and stated that no sufficient evidence or reasonable grounds of suspicion had surfaced against the accused during the course of the investigation. He informed the court that Jain could be released from judicial custody in view of the absence of incriminating material.

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Advocates Vishwas Bansal, Vibhav Khanna, Deepak Atwal, Puneet Bhushan, Ravitej Singh and Kamaljeet Singh, counsel for Jain, submitted that the investigation had failed to uncover any evidence connecting their client with the alleged operation.

After examining the record, the court ordered his release from custody.

The court, however, clarified that the order pertains only to Jain’s release from judicial custody and does not amount to his discharge from the case.

Proceedings in the FIR will continue in accordance with law, the court said.