Ludhiana: Day 2 of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan sees zealous participation

Seven sports events, including athletics, football, kho kho, kabaddi (national and circle), volleyball (shooting), and volleyball (smashing), were held on Thursday at the block level as part of the “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” sports initiative. The first phase of the event started in four blocks: Ludhiana-1, Khanna, Sidhwan Bet and Sudhar. Players in action on the second day of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

At the Jathedar Santokh Singh Marding Sports Stadium in Duley, Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School, Millerganj, clinched victory in the U-17 boys’ Kho Kho competition. In volleyball, the U-21 girls’ team from Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, triumphed in the volleyball (Smashing) category, while Nankana Sahib Public School won in the volleyball (Shooting) category.

At Naresh Chander Stadium in Khanna, Kulraj Singh won the shot put in the U-21 boys’ category, and Loverpreet Singh took first place in the 31-40 age group. In the shot put for girls aged 21-30, Mansi Punj emerged victorious.

At Sidhwan Bet Sports Stadium, Armaandeep Kaur won the 200m race in the U-17 girls’ athletics, Simran Kaur secured the 800m title, and Manjot Kaur triumphed in the long jump. In the U-17 boys’ category, Sukhpreet Singh won the 200m race, Armaan Singh clinched the 3000m event, and Navraj Singh took first place in the long jump.

At GHG Khalsa College in Gurusar Sudhar, Jatindra GreenField School, Sudhar, won the football tournament for U-17 boys, adding to the excitement and celebration of the ongoing sports events in Punjab.

At Naresh Chander Stadium, MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond served as the chief guest and praised the initiative, saying it had sparked a new revolution by providing a platform for young talent to showcase their abilities in sports. He highlighted the record participation of millions of young athletes in previous editions of Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan, proving that with the right opportunities, Punjabi youth can excel in sports.

Sond also spoke about the importance of healthy competition in providing positive energy and motivating youth to progress.