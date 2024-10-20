Ludhiana: DC asks police teams to conduct daily field visits to curb stubble burning

In a move to combat stubble burning, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Saturday ordered the joint teams of civil and police officials to make field visits daily and sensitise farmers by carrying out intensive information, education, and communication (IEC) activities about the effects of stubble burning. Ludhiana deputy commissioner mentioned that the administration has identified 30 hotspots, and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of concerned areas have been instructed to closely supervise the work of nodal officers and cluster coordinators to ensure zero stubble burning. (HT Photo)

During a virtual meeting with teams to assess the situation for preventing and controlling paddy stubble burning, the deputy commissioner highlighted that they need to show their presence in the fields to keep vigil. He stated that the civil and police teams comprising officials from PPCB, agriculture, revenue, BDPOs, DSPs and SHOs must conduct foot marches in villages daily to deter the violators.

The deputy commissioner also appealed to the farmers of the district to act responsibly and not indulge in paddy stubble burning in the large interest of the people. He mentioned that it is need of the hour to make people, especially farmers, aware of the effects of paddy stubble burning, which poses a danger to human health and environment. He also asked the progressive farmers to disseminate the message of the anti-stubble burning campaign in their areas to ensure a clean environment.

Jorwal also revealed that 8978 machines, including balers, rakes, super seeders, smart seeders, surface seeders, zero drills, RMB ploughs, mulchers, straw choppers, super SMS, crop reapers, rotary slashers, and tractors, have been provided to farmers through custom hiring centres, societies, and groups. He also revealed that the administration has also appointed 211 nodal officers, and 90 cluster officers will closely monitor their respective areas to prevent stubble burning.

Ludhiana Rural SSP Navneet Singh Bains, Khanna SSP Ashwini Gotyal, ADC Amarjit Bains, SDMs, and other officials from PPCB, agriculture, cooperative, revenue and others also attended the virtual meeting.