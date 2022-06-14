Ludhiana DC inaugurates blood donation camp, 40 units collected

To mark the World Blood Donor Day, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik on Tuesday inaugurated a blood donation camp held here at Red Cross Society’s blood bank wherein as many as 40 units of blood were collected.

Presiding over the event, the DC described blood donation as the real service to humanity as it could save millions of lives.

The DC said blood donors were the real heroes as they play a key role in helping people in need. She said that more and more people, especially the youngsters, should come forward to donate blood and become active partners in this noble cause.

She said that it was the need of hour to strengthen the blood banks and make the country healthy, especially amid unprecedented health crisis arising out of Covid-19 pandemic.

She also said that one should donate blood every three months to ensure sufficient stocks of blood needed for routine and emergency treatment.

Earlier, the DC handed over appreciation certificates to donors who participated in the event.

Over 100 donate blood at DMCH

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, department of transfusion medicine, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), observed the day by organising a voluntary blood donation camp in which over 100 people, including BSc nursing students of DMCH, donated their blood.

World Blood Donors Day is observed on June 14 annually . This year’s theme for the day is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives”.

Dr Sandeep Puri, prinicpal, DMCH, highlighted that donating blood helps to create new blood cells, reduces risk of heart attack and liver ailment, lowers cholesterol, and even slows down ageing.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amarjit Kaur, professor and head, department of transfusion medicine, stressed the need to promote the noble cause of voluntary blood donation as patients who have thalassemia, cancer need regular blood transfusion.