Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana DC office staff goes on seven-day strike
chandigarh news

Ludhiana DC office staff goes on seven-day strike

The employees rued the government’s indifferent approach to their demands, saying that the strike will continue till December 28 and the further course of action will be chalked out after that.
The Ludhiana DC office staff rued the government’s indifferent approach to their demands, saying that the strike will continue till December 28 and the further course of action will be chalked out after that (Getty Images/Hemera)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The ministerial staff of the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office and health department on Wednesday announced a seven-day long pen-down strike following the state’s recommendations of the 6th pay commission and other pending demands, adding to the woes of the public.

The employees rued the government’s indifferent approach to their demands, saying that the strike will continue till December 28 and the further course of action will be chalked out after that.

District president Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, Sanjeev Bhargav said the government had been apprised about the employees’ stand against the recommendations of the 6th pay commission.

“The government has been deliberately ignoring the genuine demands of the employees, due to which the seven-day long pen down strike has been announced. If the government fails to fulfill the demands, then a protest will be staged at state level on December 29 and further plans will be chalked out,” he said.

Public visiting the government offices, meanwhile, have faced the brunt of things. Gurminder Singh, a local resident, said he had come to inquire about the status of his arms license application, but the staff claimed that clerks and other ministerial staff are on strike.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP