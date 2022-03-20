Ludhiana DCP orders ban on playing songs glorifying liquor, drugs and gun culture

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar, who has additional charge of joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters), extended a ban on songs glorifying liquor, drugs, violence and gun culture on Saturday.

The ban will be effective for two months and the songs will not be played even during live music concerts.

In the orders, the DCP stated that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has already banned such songs. In order to deter danger to human life, he imposed ban on such songs.

The police chief said the ban has also been imposed on playing such songs on DJ during weddings and parties. Police patrolling parties will keep tabs on parties organised at marriage palaces, restaurants and hotels.

The police have asked DJ operators to avoid playing such songs or be ready to face the music. The ban is imposed on songs being played in public transport also. If someone shares such songs on Youtube or social networking sites, the police will lodge FIR against them also, he said.

No crackers during marriage procession

Bursting crackers during a marriage procession could land ‘baratis’ in jail, as the DCP has extended the ban on bursting crackers on busy roads under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The DCP said bursting of crackers on roads disturbed the easy flow of traffic and causes mishaps too.

In his orders, the police chief said he had seen some people bursting firecrackers on roads during marriage processions. “As most part of a road is covered by the procession, bursting crackers on the road adds to the woes of the commuters,” he said. He said the police would now take appropriate action against offenders.

Ban on use of drones

DCP said anti-social elements could execute crimes by fastening explosives with drones. If someone needs drones for coverage of a marriage function, rally etc, they have to take permission from the ministry of home affairs, 15 days prior to the event.

No firearms inside marriage palaces

DCP has also banned carrying weapons in marriage palaces during functions. The ban will be effective for two months.

The DCP said during functions, people in inebriated conditions open fire in air, which causes mishaps. The top cop also ordered the marriage palace owners to make sure that no guest carries weapons. He also said if any such incident happens, the police will also take stern action against the marriage palace owner.

Depute security guards at ATMs during night

Amid the loot at ATMs in Punjab, the DCP has ordered banks to depute security guards at ATMs. He also added that the ATMs sans security guards will not be allowed to operate.

The DCP has ordered that at least one security personnel be deputed at all ATMs located under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police commissionerate from 8pm to 6am daily.

In his order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, the top cop said during this time, no ATM would be allowed to open without security personnel. These orders would remain in force till next two months.

Ban on sale of tobacco

The DCP has banned the sale of tobacco in the city. The step has been taken to deter spitting in the open.

According to the DCP, sensing the situation in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, he has extended a ban on sale of tobacco.

Ban on beggary extended

The DCP has also extended the ban on begging in the city. The police chief said beggars were most active around religious places and roundabouts on city roads.

Install CCTVs at petrol pumps

The DCP also ordered owners of petrol pumps, LPG gas agencies, marriage palaces and money exchange shops to install CCTV cameras in their premises within 30 days. The police chief said the establishments can be targeted by miscreants to rob cash and other valuables. He told the establishments to be more vigilant to avoid such incidents.

No sale, breeding of Thai Magur fish

The DCP has banned the sale and breeding of Thai Magur fish in all areas falling under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police commissionerate. As per the order, the fish is harmful for health, but is smuggled from other countries for meagre financial gains. This fish preys on its own breed and also harms village ponds and animals.

