Ludhiana: Delayed payments, deductions add to woes of mid-day meal workers

Ludhiana Mid-day meal workers in government schools are struggling to manage expenses as delayed payments and deductions from their already meagre honorarium have added to their financial difficulties.

Workers preparing mid day meal for students in Ludhiana. (HT Phtoto)

The workers, who prepare meals for students under the PM POSHAN scheme, have received only ₹2,000 against their monthly honorarium of ₹3,000 for July, leaving ₹1,000 unpaid. They have also not received their honorarium for the subsequent months, raising concerns over their financial security.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Workers said delayed payments had become a recurring problem, while no clear reason had been given for withholding part of their July honorarium. Parveen Kumari, district president of the Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union, criticised the delay, saying the government was promoting schemes such as the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana but had failed to ensure timely payments to workers serving meals in government schools.

“We are already working for a very low honorarium and have repeatedly raised the demand for an increase. Despite several meetings and protests, there has been no decision. Now, even our payment is not being released. With festivals approaching, it has become difficult to manage household expenses,” a worker said.

The workers have held several protests across Punjab, including a statewide demonstration in Mohali on September 8, demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium. They had also announced a boycott of meal preparation in government schools as part of the agitation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Cook-cum-helpers stayed away from work when government schools reopened after the summer vacation, pressing for higher payments and better working conditions. The workers said the combination of low honorarium and irregular payments had made it increasingly difficult to meet basic household needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cook-cum-helpers stayed away from work when government schools reopened after the summer vacation, pressing for higher payments and better working conditions. The workers said the combination of low honorarium and irregular payments had made it increasingly difficult to meet basic household needs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said the payments were being processed and were likely to be released on Monday.

The assurance has raised hopes among workers awaiting their dues, though they continue to demand regular and complete payments along with an increase in their monthly honorarium.