Ludhiana: Delayed release of sanctioned funds hits MC development works

Despite sanctioning ₹56 crore for development works in April, the state finance department has been slow in releasing the funds, disrupting the municipal corporation’s payment cycle and impacting ongoing infrastructure projects across the city, civic officials said.

Officials said the civic body is currently in the process of obtaining the requisite tokens from the finance departments. (HT File)

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According to MC officials, contractors executing civic works have submitted running bills worth around ₹8 crore, but the corporation is yet to receive the funds required to clear the payments.

Officials said prolonged delays could prompt contractors to slow down or suspend work until their dues are released.

The finance department had approved ₹56 crore for payments related to ongoing repair and reconstruction works across the city in April. However, only the first tranche of ₹13 crore was released in late May, resulting in a cash-flow bottleneck that affected the progress of several projects, officials said.

According to MC officials, the delay had stalled earlier works, including the reconstruction and blacktopping of Gill Road and blacktopping work on Jagraon bridge, for over a month as contractors awaited payments against running bills.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the civic body is currently in the process of obtaining the requisite tokens from the finance department for submission to the treasury, following which the pending funds can be released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the civic body is currently in the process of obtaining the requisite tokens from the finance department for submission to the treasury, following which the pending funds can be released. {{/usCountry}}

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Superintending engineer, buildings and roads branch, Sham Lal Gupta, confirmed the delay and said the civic body was in constant touch with finance department officials to expedite the release of funds. “We are pursuing the matter and expect the funds to be released soon,” Gupta said.

Sources in the civic body said any further delay in fund disbursal could have a cascading impact on development works across the city.

The Gill Road project, which has already suffered setbacks due to payment delays, remains vulnerable to further slippages if the next tranche of funds is not released at the earliest, they added.

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