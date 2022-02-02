Ludhiana | DEO elementary gets additional charge of secondary officer

District education officer (DEO), elementary, Jaswinder Kaur, on Tuesday was handed over the additional charge of DEO secondary following the retirement of incumbent officer Lakhvir Singh Samra.

The move was undertaken since no new appointment can be made while the model code of conduct is in place in wake of the upcoming state assembly elections, scheduled for February 20.

The Punjab education secretary (schools) Ajoy Sharma, in his orders dated January 8, directed that in case of the retirement of DEO secondary in any district, DEO elementary will have the additional charge and vice versa.

“The orders will be implemented immediately and will be valid till April 30, 2022. The officer taking the additional charge will inform about the same at supdtedu4@gmail.com. The decision has been taken to avoid any trouble in the smooth functioning of the department in absence of DEO in the district”, the order read.

Notably, several principals and education officers were vying for the post of DEO secondary, but since no orders of new appointment can be made for now, Kaur was handed the additional charge.

Staff members at the local education department greeted Kaur with flowers and also garlanded her on her first day in the office.

Other stories in brief

EPFO hands over pension papers to beneficiaries

Ludhiana Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday handed over Pension Payment Order (PPO) to the members of EPS 95, who have attained the age of 58 years on January 31, 2022. Regional provident fund commissioner-1 Dheeraj Gupta appealed establishments to file ECR before 15th of the month in which the employee is retiring.

Ludhiana Seven days after taking over as additional inspector general (AIG) of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Patiala, Ajay Maluja on Tuesday visited the Ludhiana railway station to conduct a security audit. He was accompanied by GRP superintendent of police (SP) Amandeep Kaur, Patiala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagmohan Singh and other officials.