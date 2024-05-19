Ludhiana DEO exhorts voters to use EC’s poll apps

The residents can make use of mobile voter friendly apps by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for ensuring their active participation in the electoral processes, urged district election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney on Sunday. The cVIGIL app provides time stamped, evidence-based proof of the Model Code of Conduct, expenditure violation, live photo and video with auto location data. (HT File)

Sawhney said the ECI has launched several mobile apps, including cVIGIL, KYC, Saksham, Suvidha, Voter Helpline, and queue management website for the each of the residents.

The cVIGIL app provides time stamped, evidence-based proof of the Model Code of Conduct, expenditure violation, live photo and video with auto location data, said the DEO. Any citizen can lodge a complaint through the mobile app following which the flying squads would investigate the matter and take action within 100 minutes, she added.

Sawhney said, through the KYC (Know Your Candidate) app, the details and affidavits submitted by any candidate can be easily accessed. The app is available for both the Android and iPhone devices. The Suvidha app is a single window system for both the candidates as well as the political parties to apply for permissions before any conducting meetings or rallies, she added.

The Voter Helpline app provides convenience to voters in finding their names in the electoral roll, submit online forms, check status of the application, file complaints and receive the reply on their mobile app. They can also access the contact details of booth level officers, electoral registration officers and district election officers, by using the Voter Helpline app, through www.nvsp.in portal or by calling 1950 helpline number, said the DEO.

Sawhney said, the Saksham app aids the voters under the categories of persons with disabilities and senior citizens who can register themselves and avail facilities like wheelchairs, transportation, and volunteer facilities for their convenience on the polling day. The app can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Track queue at poll stations via website: DEO

District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney on Sunday exhorted the residents on Sunday to use the voteforludhiana.in website in order to track queue at the polling stations on June 1. The voting will take place on 2,921 polling booths, and the information about voters in queue would be updated after every half an hour, said the DEO.

The website has been developed by Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College experts, including Akshay and Jagdeep. They have also trained the polling staff on how to upload the data and update details on the website after every half an hour, the DEO added. Sawhney said the residents could track the crowd by submitting information of the booth number and the concerned constituency. The QR code has also been generated by the administration to lead the residents directly to the website voteforludhiana.in.

Candidates expense check to be held today

Expenditure observers for the Ludhiana Parliamentary constituency, Pankaj Kumar and Chetan D Kalamkar will cross-check the shadow registers with the registers maintained by the 43 candidates contesting in the general elections, today at Bachat Bhawan, district administrative complex from 10 am to 5 pm.

District election officer Sakshi Sawhney said the expenditure registers of the Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu, the AAP candidate Ashok Parashar, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Davinder Singh, and Shiromani Akal Dal candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon, would be compared from 10 am to 1 pm.

The expenditure registers remaining candidates would be compared from 2 pm to 5 pm, the DEO added.

Sawhney said, all the contesting candidates must bring their expenditure register and other documents such as cash book, bank vouchers, bank statements and account records. The same exercise would be held on May 25 and 30, she added.