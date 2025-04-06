Ludhiana: Despite civic body’s cleanliness drive in Dugri, a vacant plot behind school turns into garbage mountain

While the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) continues to promote its cleanliness drive across the city, a vacant plot behind a school in Dugri has become an eyesore and a growing health concern for local residents. Despite several complaints, the area remains neglected, filled with dry leaves, scattered garbage, and waste material. The garbage dump behind Satpaul Mittal School in Dugri on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The open ground, located just behind a school, has turned into an unofficial dumping site, attracting stray animals and spreading a foul smell in the neighbourhood.

“The area is turning into a health hazard. Mosquitoes are breeding here and children from the nearby school pass by this ground every day,” said Rajesh Mehra, a local resident.

Residents have even shared a video on social media, featuring a poem written on behalf of the neglected land, highlighting the growing problem. They claim that despite repeated complaints to MC officials, no action has been taken to clear or maintain the area.

Rupinder Kaur, a parent of a student, slammed the MC’s approach, stating, “The MC talks about cleaning drives, but they should start by looking at such neglected areas. This ground is right next to a school and nothing has been done. It’s been like this for months.”

Another resident, Gurcharan Kaur from Dugri Phase 2, said, “I live just near this vacant land full of garbage and dry waste. The MC employees set the dry waste on fire, causing pollution for hours. Despite complaints, they have been seen throwing garbage into this land.”

The residents have demanded immediate cleaning of the area, along with regular maintenance to prevent further dumping. They have also urged the civic body to put up warning boards and consider developing the plot into a green patch or playground for children.

In response, Vipan Malhotra, the health officer, assured that the issue would be addressed. “We will send a team to inspect the site and take necessary steps to clean the area,” he said.