Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Despite civic body’s cleanliness drive in Dugri, a vacant plot behind school turns into garbage mountain

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Apr 06, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Residents have even shared a video on social media, featuring a poem written on behalf of the neglected land, highlighting the growing problem; they claim that despite repeated complaints to MC officials, no action has been taken to clear or maintain the area

While the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) continues to promote its cleanliness drive across the city, a vacant plot behind a school in Dugri has become an eyesore and a growing health concern for local residents. Despite several complaints, the area remains neglected, filled with dry leaves, scattered garbage, and waste material.

The garbage dump behind Satpaul Mittal School in Dugri on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The garbage dump behind Satpaul Mittal School in Dugri on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The open ground, located just behind a school, has turned into an unofficial dumping site, attracting stray animals and spreading a foul smell in the neighbourhood.

“The area is turning into a health hazard. Mosquitoes are breeding here and children from the nearby school pass by this ground every day,” said Rajesh Mehra, a local resident.

Residents have even shared a video on social media, featuring a poem written on behalf of the neglected land, highlighting the growing problem. They claim that despite repeated complaints to MC officials, no action has been taken to clear or maintain the area.

Rupinder Kaur, a parent of a student, slammed the MC’s approach, stating, “The MC talks about cleaning drives, but they should start by looking at such neglected areas. This ground is right next to a school and nothing has been done. It’s been like this for months.”

Another resident, Gurcharan Kaur from Dugri Phase 2, said, “I live just near this vacant land full of garbage and dry waste. The MC employees set the dry waste on fire, causing pollution for hours. Despite complaints, they have been seen throwing garbage into this land.”

The residents have demanded immediate cleaning of the area, along with regular maintenance to prevent further dumping. They have also urged the civic body to put up warning boards and consider developing the plot into a green patch or playground for children.

In response, Vipan Malhotra, the health officer, assured that the issue would be addressed. “We will send a team to inspect the site and take necessary steps to clean the area,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Despite civic body’s cleanliness drive in Dugri, a vacant plot behind school turns into garbage mountain
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On