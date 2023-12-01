Ludhiana: Dist civil hospital felicitated for highest deliveries of HIV-infected women

In a commendable achievement, the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana district delivered the highest number of babies to HIV-infected pregnant women in Punjab. The hospital team, responsible for 53 deliveries since April, was honoured at a state-level function held on World AIDS Day. Dr Deepika Goel, senior medical officer at MCH, and Dr Harinder Singh Sood, programme officer of District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, along with their team, received the award.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh applauded Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, for its contribution and urged other districts to draw inspiration from its success. The recognition took place in the presence of administrative secretary of health and family welfare Ajoy Sharma, project director of AIDS Control Society Dr Adapa Karthik, civil surgeon- cum-director family welfare, Dr Hitinder Kaur, additional project director Dr Bobby Gulati, and other department officers.

Dr Balbir Singh emphasised the importance of treating HIV-positive patients, especially pregnant women, without discrimination in government hospitals.