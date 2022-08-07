Ludhiana | District administration and health dept host ‘Eat Right’ mela

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:07 PM IST
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the aim of organising the mela was to sensitise people to eat right food for a healthy life.
City residents at the Eat Right mela in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the district administration organised an ‘Eat Right’ mela on Sunday wherein people from all walks of society joined to celebrate freedom from diseases and freedom of choice of foods.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the aim of the event was to sensitise people to eat right food for a healthy life. She informed that experts, including civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur, threw light upon safe and healthy eating habits at the event.

A walkathon from Guru Nanak Stadium, passing through Fountain Chowk, College Road, Ghumar Mandi Chowk, culminated at Ludhiana Club. Stalls of healthy food were also set up at the club and a cultural function was also organised there.

