Ludhiana District Basketball Championship: Guru Nanak Club girls emerge victorious

Published on Aug 04, 2022 11:48 PM IST
In the under-14 girls’ category Guru Nanak Club defeated Doraha Public School 28-10, while JSHS School defeated BCM Arya 15-04 and bagged the third position in Ludhiana District Basketball Championship
Guru Nanak Club girls again emerged victorious by beating Doraha Public School 59-21 in the under-17 category. JSHS (South City) School girls outwitted Police DAV Girls 17-04, earning the third place in the Ludhiana District Basketball Championship. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Guru Nanak Club girls emerged champions in two categories in the ongoing District Basketball championship being held at Guru Nanak stadium on Thursday. A total of 624 players participated in the tournament.

In the under-14 girls’ category Guru Nanak Club defeated Doraha Public School 28-10, while JSHS School defeated BCM Arya 15-04 and bagged the third position.

In the under-14 boys’ category, DAV Hawks defeated IPS School 43-17. Doraha Public School outplayed BCM Arya School 15-04, clinching the third position.

Guru Nanak Club girls again emerged victorious by beating Doraha Public School 59-21 in the under-17 category. JSHS (South City) School girls outwitted Police DAV Girls 17-04, earning the third place.

In the under-17 boys’ category, DGSG School became the district champion by beating DAV BRS Nagar School with a scores of 59-45.

