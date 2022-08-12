Ludhiana | Divyang students can apply for Pre & Post-Matric Scholarship till Sept 30, Oct 31

Divyang (specially-abled) students can apply for pre-and-post-matric scholarship schemes till September 30 and October 31, respectively. They can apply on www.scholarships.gov.in to avail the benefit .

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the portal was opened on July 20 by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities to facilitate Divyang students to apply for financial aid under these schemes.

She said applications would be verified by the heads of educational institutes/schools or colleges and later, the verified lists would be rechecked by the social security department following which the government would disburse the scholarship amount into the bank accounts of applicants through DBT mode.

Malik added that the key objective of the schemes was to support Divyang students for their studies and prepare them to earn their livelihood and find a dignified place for themselves in society.

She directed the officials to create awareness about the schemes among such students.