Ludhiana DM allows schools to conduct practical exams

The district magistrate on Wednesday allowed schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, CISE and PSEB to conduct practical exams while adhering to proper Covid protocols.

After schools in the state were directed to remain closed due to the surge in Covid cases, the principal of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School had submitted before the DM that schools have been directed to conduct examinations as per schedule of the board.

As per the DM’s order, the schools must call students for the practical exams in two groups-from 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm. “Each group can have a maximum of 25 students. The school authorities must ensure compliance with all Covid guidelines issued by central and state governments,” the order states.

The order added that the school premises must be sanitised twice a day and all activities must be recorded through CCTV cameras or videography.

The schools have been warned of legal action in case of any violation of the aforesaid guidelines.