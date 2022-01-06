Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana DM allows schools to conduct practical exams
chandigarh news

Ludhiana DM allows schools to conduct practical exams

The Ludhiana district magistrate on Wednesday allowed schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, CISE and PSEB to conduct practical exams while adhering to proper Covid protocols
As per the Ludhiana DM’s order, schools must call students for the practical exams in two groups -from 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm. (HT file)
As per the Ludhiana DM’s order, schools must call students for the practical exams in two groups -from 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm. (HT file)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district magistrate on Wednesday allowed schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, CISE and PSEB to conduct practical exams while adhering to proper Covid protocols.

After schools in the state were directed to remain closed due to the surge in Covid cases, the principal of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School had submitted before the DM that schools have been directed to conduct examinations as per schedule of the board.

As per the DM’s order, the schools must call students for the practical exams in two groups-from 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm. “Each group can have a maximum of 25 students. The school authorities must ensure compliance with all Covid guidelines issued by central and state governments,” the order states.

The order added that the school premises must be sanitised twice a day and all activities must be recorded through CCTV cameras or videography.

The schools have been warned of legal action in case of any violation of the aforesaid guidelines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out