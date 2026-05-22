Ludhiana dominates Punjab squad as team leaves for national championship

The district emerged as the biggest contributor to Punjab’s baseball contingent as the state’s boys and girls’ teams departed from Ludhiana on Thursday for the 31st Sub Junior National Baseball Championship to be held at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from May 24 to 29.

Coaches accompanying the teams said the players had undergone intensive preparation. (HT Photo)

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The championship will witness participation from teams across the country, with Punjab pinning high hopes on its young players, especially those from Ludhiana district, which has secured a major representation in both categories.

In the boys’ team, four players from Ludhiana — captain Mankirat Singh, Chirag, Ayush and Ratan Kumar — earned selection after impressive performances in the state championship. The girls’ squad saw eight Ludhiana athletes making it to the state team. Harshdeep Kaur, also from Ludhiana, will lead the girls’ team as captain. Other selected players from the district include Gursimar Kaur, Shanu Kumari, Aditi Chaudhary, Rupa Kumari, Megan, Rajveer Kaur and Laxmi Devi.

The remaining players in the Punjab contingent belong to Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Amritsar, Fazilka, Moga and Jalandhar.

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{{^usCountry}} The departure of the teams from the Ludhiana railway station turned into a moment of pride for local coaches, parents and sports officials, who gathered to encourage the young athletes before their national campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The departure of the teams from the Ludhiana railway station turned into a moment of pride for local coaches, parents and sports officials, who gathered to encourage the young athletes before their national campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab Baseball Association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh and secretary Harbir Singh Gill said all selected players had earned their place in the state team through exceptional performances during the Punjab State Baseball Championship. They added that the players displayed remarkable discipline, dedication and sportsmanship throughout the selection process.

Coaches accompanying the teams said the players had undergone intensive preparation and were fully focused on delivering their best at the national tournament.