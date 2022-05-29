Ludhiana double murder: Fourth accused held, jewellery recovered

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The accused has been identified as Sunil Masih of Bhamian Khurd. The police have recovered some cash and jewellery that was taken away from the couple’s room after murdering them
Police on Saturday arrested the fourth accused involved in the double murder of retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his wife Sushpinder Kaur, principal of a private school. The couple was murdered at their house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana on May 25
Published on May 29, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana

Police on Saturday arrested the fourth accused involved in the double murder of retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his wife Sushpinder Kaur, principal of a private school. The couple was murdered at their house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana on May 25.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Masih of Bhamian Khurd. The police have recovered some cash and jewellery that was taken away from the couple’s room after murdering them. The police had already arrested the couple’s son, Harmeet Singh Mani, who hatched the murder plot, and two contract killers Balwinder Singh, alias Raju, and Vikas Gill, alias Doctor.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff-2 police, said that the accused confessed that after killing the elderly couple, they took away 12,000 and gold jewellery from the room. The cash was distributed among three contract killers but the jewellery was still with Masih, he said.

Juneja said a daughter of the elderly couple, who is married in Doraha, said that she had kept all her jewellery with her mother. The police will ask the woman to identify the jewellery.

