Ludhiana | Driver held for kidnapping friend’s 5-year-old son

The Meharban police on Wednesday arrested a driver who kidnapped his friend’s 5-yesr-old son, suspecting him (friend) of stealing his mobile phone. The police rescued the child near the railway station within hours.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, 34, of Subhash Nagar, is a driver in a factory.

Inderjit Singh, 35, of Ekta colony, Bajra road, said he and his friend Suresh worked in the same factory. Suresh was a frequent visitor to his house and they used to consume liquor together, he said, adding that on Tuesday evening, Suresh went to his house and they consumed liquor together.

Inderjit added that after Kumar’s mobile phone got misplaced, he accused him of stealing his phone.

“I tried to convince him that I had not stolen his phone, but he was not ready to listen. I started looking for his phone in the house. Meanwhile, he kidnapped my son Amrit, who was playing outside, and escaped. I immediately informed the police,” Inderjit said.

Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer at Meharban police station, said the police swung into action and arrested the accused near the Ludhiana railway station, and recued the child. The accused said he wanted to flee from the city to avoid police.