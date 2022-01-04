Ludhiana drug bust: Gym trainer, aide held with 1kg opium

Ludhiana The Special Branch of the Ludhiana rural police on Sunday arrested an individual and his aide for the possession of 1kg opium.

The accused, identified as Kaivi Verma, 30, a gym trainer from Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk, Raikot and Bikramjit Uppal, 32, of Bassian were arrested near Lande Fatak, Disposal road following a tip-off. Verma paid his aide ₹5,000 as commission for every ride.

Inspector Prem Singh, in-charge at special branch, said the police have stopped the accused’s Chevrolet car and upon checking, recovered 1kg of opium from a hidden compartment.

“During questioning, the accused told police that they smuggle opium brought from Rajasthan, selling it to addicts,” Singh said.

“Tara Chand, father of Kaivi Verma, was also involved in drug peddling. During questioning the latter revealed that he had already smuggled opium twice from Rajasthan,” the inspector added.

A case under sections 18, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at City Jagraon police station. The accused was produced before the court on Monday and later sent on a three-day police remand.