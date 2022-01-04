Ludhiana drug bust: STF arrests Amritsar man with 1kg heroin

The special task force (STF) of Ludhiana police arrested an Amritsar resident with 1kg opium on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sonu Baba, 35, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar of Amritsar.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana, said the accused had come to Ludhiana to deliver the contraband, and was waiting for customers near Ranjit Singh Park when he was nabbed.

On frisking, the STF recovered 1.02kg heroin from his backpack.

The accused told the STF officials that owns a chicken corner in Amritsar and has been into drug peddling for the past six years. He used to get the heroin from one of his connections in Amritsar and sell it among the addicts.

The inspector added that the accused is already facing trial in several cases of drug peddling, including two cases lodged in Ludhiana in 2019. After availing bail, he got back into drug peddling again.

A case under Sections 21 and 21 C of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS)has been lodged against the accused at STF Mohali.

