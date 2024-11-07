Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Drug cartel kingpin nabbed with 9 kg poppy husk 2.15L drug money

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 07, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Police have recovered 9 kg poppy husk and ₹2.15 lakh drug money from his possession. His wife and aides are already in custody in a 900-kg poppy husk recovery case.

Evading arrest for the last four months, the kingpin of a drug cartel, Baljit Singh, alias Meeta, of Malerkotla, has landed in the police net.

Ludhiana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa said police had arrested one Avtar Singh alias Resham of Jand Road of Latala village on June 25 while Baljit Singh had managed to escape. (HT File)
Police have recovered 9 kg poppy husk and 2.15 lakh drug money from his possession. His wife and aides are already in custody in a 900-kg poppy husk recovery case.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa said police had arrested one Avtar Singh alias Resham of Jand Road of Latala village on June 25 while Baljit Singh had managed to escape.

“Following the information provided by Avtar Singh, police arrested Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakhi of Latala village. As investigation progressed, police brought Baljit Singh’s wife Balwinder Kaur Binder on production warrant on July 12. She was already lodged in jail in a drug peddling case,” said the DSP.

“On August 1 the police arrested another member of the gang, identified as Karamjit Singh alias Bode of Latala village, while Baljit Singh kept giving the police the slip,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Jodhan Police arrested Baljit Singh following a tip-off. He is already facing trial in eight cases of drug peddling.

