Ludhiana: Drunken man thrashed to death for ‘harassing’ woman

A man, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, was allegedly beaten to death by two unidentified persons in New Azaad Nagar of Daba area for ‘harassing’ a woman, police said on Friday.

The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused. (iStock)

The victim has been identified as Anurag Pandey, a 23-year-old labourer from Dhandari Kalan.

An eyewitness, Vidya Rani of resident of New Azaad Nagar, stated that she was returning home after attending the Janmashtami celebration in their locality on Thursday late night when she saw two men violently thrashing another man.

Rani said that she intervened to rescue the man but was held back by the attackers.

According to her, the unidentified assailants claimed that the victim had harassed a woman. Despite her efforts, the accused brutally assaulted the man and fled the scene.

She raised an alarm and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital with the help of locals, where the doctors declared him dead.

The Daba police have registered a case against the unidentified culprits under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Industrial Area B), Sandeep Vadhera, said that Rani has provided a description of the attackers, but their names and exact residential addresses remain unknown.

The ACP revealed that the police are investigating to identify the accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused.

The incident has left the residents of New Azaad Nagar in shock and disbelief. After the incident police presence in the area has been increased.

